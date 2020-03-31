Crews save two puppies in Myrtle Beach fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Fire crews made a special rescue Monday night.
Around 10 p.m., crews were called to Chester and Flagg streets after two buildings caught fire, according to Cpt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Myrtle Beach Fire announced that two puppies were saved from the fire.
“MBFD Truck 4 and Horry County Medic 36 saving 2 thankful puppies from last nights structure fire!!! Great Job Team!!!” the tweet stated.
Evans said everyone inside the buildings were able to get out safely.
