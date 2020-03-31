CMS calls electronic emergency board meeting for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has called an electronic emergency board meeting for Tuesday March 31.
According to a media release, the purpose of the emergency session is for: temporary suspension of board policies regarding quasi-judicial hearings and approval of local emergency leave provisions and procedures for employees.
Sources tell WBTV that the CMS board plans to waive physical requirement for board hearings (due process cases).
Sources also tell WBTV that the board of county commissioners agreed to give CMS employees 80 hours of emergency paid leave. The CMS Board has to approve it Tuesday.
CMS officials say due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated orders from Mecklenburg County and the Governor, this will be an electronic meeting.
The public may listen and view the meeting beginning at 2 p.m. on the CMS Facebook outlets.
