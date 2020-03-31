24 cases of COVID19 linked to single facility in N.C.

JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) - Twenty-four of 26 cases of COVID-19 that have been reported in Northampton County are all linked to the same facility, according to county health officials.
Northampton County Health Director Andy Smith says the first case was reported at the facility on March 22, and officials took proactive steps.
“We immediately started testing. Over the course of a couple days last week, we tested every single person and staff member in the entire facility,” Smith said.
Smith says the residents of the facility are older in age.
He says many of the residents and staff members who tested positive for COVID19, weren’t showing symptoms.
“We’ve tested several people who had no fever at all, no cough. They tested positive which was surprising to us,” said Smith.
Smith says the facility has been on lockdown since March 10, but he declined to name the specific location.
On Monday afternoon CBS17 saw a cleaning crew wearing head-to-toe protective gear entering Pine Forest Rest Home in Potecasi.
Pastor Matthew Dupuy says he’s been delivering meals to Pine Forest Rest Home since Wednesday.
“They were praying and asking for help because they’ve become so short-staffed because the virus was in there. They were really in a bad place,” he said.
Dupuy visits Pine Forest Rest Home often. He says many members of his congregation at Galatia Baptist Church stay at the nursing home.
“It’s the only nursing home I’ve ever been to you walk in and it feels like family,” he said.
Dupuy says since word got out that he’s been supplying the nursing home with meals, he’s been overwhelmed by support from around the state.
“I’ve had calls from Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh,” he said.
Smith says of the 24 cases, two are deemed recovered as they have been asymptomatic for more than seven-plus days per CDC guidelines
The health department said they are using contact tracing and will notify anyone if they may have been at risk of being in contact with any of the 26 people who have COVID-19.
On Sunday, health officials said the 26th reported case was unrelated to the 24 positive cases from the one facility. The 26th person was tested by a private provider and was reported to the county on Sunday.
Health officials say the other remaining positive case is a person who traveled out of state, and is isolating at home.
