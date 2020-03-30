York Co. Sheriff offers tips to keep your distance while boating

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning to hit the lake to get a break from being cooped up inside, you’re still going to want to make sure you’re doing it safely and not helping to spread the coronavirus.
On Monday, the York County Sheriff’s Office Lake Enforcement Unit and Lake Wylie marine commission shared some advice on how to maintain social distance while boating.
Officials recommend that while you’re soaking up the sun you follow these simple recommendations:
- No beaching you boat right next to someone else.
- Maintain your distance at the fuel dock.
- No rafting up
- Keep your distance in the water.
- No guests on your boat, including family members not in your immediate house hold or closest friends.
Go right from your house to the boat and back.
