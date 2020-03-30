Warm and pleasant for Monday, yet a First Alert for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the 70s for Monday and 60s for the midweek this week.
A FIRST ALERT is in effect for late Tuesday into early Wednesday with the chance for more widespread rain and a few storms.
Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
At this point, rainfall looks to average 0.50 to 1.00 inch or more.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool with high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
High temperatures look to range from 65 to 70 degrees Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend looks to feature high temperatures in the lower 70s with the chance for a few spotty showers.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
