Wake County contractor positive for COVID-19; 16 healthcare workers exposed and symptomatic, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Officials announced Sunday that a “public health and clinical services” contractor working for Wake County had tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said they had tracked the contractor’s movements and determined that 16 healthcare workers were exposed to the virus and have symptoms. Other workers — a number was not provided — will be required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
As of late Sunday afternoon, the number of coronavirus cases in Wake County is at 146, which includes six new cases from Saturday.
The infected contractor worked in the Sunnybrook building and reported to work while symptomatic, a news release from Wake County officials said. The Sunnybrook building houses the county’s main public health centers for adults and children.
The 16 people healthcare workers are all in the process of being tested for COVID-19, because they all work in the healthcare field, the news release said.
Other employees who came in close contact with the affected person – but have not developed symptoms – are required to self-monitor at home for up to 14 days, according to officials.
“Unfortunately, this situation is a good example of why people who have fever, cough and respiratory issues should not come to work, and instead, stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Wake County Human Services Director Regina Petteway said in the news release.
Officials added that the county has contracted with a disinfecting service to clean the affected areas of the Sunnybrook building Sunday. The building will be closed until noon Monday.
