Wake County contractor positive for COVID-19; 16 healthcare workers exposed and symptomatic, officials say

“Because there is community spread of the virus, it was just a matter of time before our staff was directly impacted,” said Wake County Human Services Director Regina Petteway. “Unfortunately, this situation is a good example of why people who have fever, cough and respiratory issues should not come to work, and instead, stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”Our public health team has tracked the person’s movements and determined that 16 people were exposed to the virus and have symptoms. They are all in the process of being tested for COVID-19, because they all work in the healthcare field.