Today brings the last day of the real warm weather, Tuesday brings rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following three straight days in the 80s - first time since early October 2019 - we'll settle back to the upper 70s this afternoon behind Sunday's cool front.
There will still be a noticeable breeze, but it won’t be as windy today as it was over the weekend.
Increasing clouds but remaining dry tonight with cooler overnight temperatures near 50°.
A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Tuesday. We'll start dry, but as a low pressure system slides from the lower Mississippi River Valley to the South Carolina Low Country, rain will overspread the WBTV viewing area.
At this point, rainfall looks to average about one-half inch, though there could be a few heavier downpours - perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder - South / East of I-85 closer to the low track.
The rain will taper down Tuesday night and partial sunshine is forecast to return on Wednesday.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool however, with high temperatures only getting back to around 60° on northerly breezes.
More sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday with seasonal afternoon readings rebounding deeper into the 60s.
The weekend looks to feature warmer high temperatures in the lower 70s, but there may be a few showers returning, especially on Sunday.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
