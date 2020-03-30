‘This is not acceptable’: NC Employment Security officials are working to make sure all claims are submitted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lockhart Taylor, Assistant Secretary of Employment Security for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, hears the frustrations.
He knows that hundreds of North Carolinians are struggling to connect or set up their unemployment claims.
Taylor said the state is working around the clock to make sure all benefits are submitted.
Much of the issues have been people not getting through on the phone or having the website jammed.
“This is not acceptable,” Taylor said at Thursday’s press conference.
The department is adding 350 additional positions to respond and file unemployment claims.
The state has also modified the phone system through a cloud capacity to improve quality and to be able to answer as many calls as possible.
The department is also upgrading its servers to increase the capacity of online claims.
“We hear your frustrations and we know the importance these benefits will have during times of uncertainty,” Taylor said.
Taylor said that since the crisis started, more than 355,000 unemployment claims have been made in North Carolina.
To put that into perspective, Taylor says, is like 1,000 claims per hour over a 24 hour period for 14 days.
So far, about $8.2 million in unemployment benefits have been distributed to those claimed COVID-19 as a main reason for job loss.
“That number is going to increase exponentially in the coming days,” Taylor said.
On Saturday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper authorized three new federal unemployment programs: an additional $600 in weekly benefits, 13 additional weeks of benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is for people who are not typically eligible for state unemployment benefits. That should provide coverage for the self-employed or independent contractors.
“I want to ensure North Carolinians that we know our job is just beginning,” Taylor said. “We will not rest until we have processed every request and gotten checks to every eligible recipient in our state.”
Gov. Cooper said the first payments for unemployment were expected to go out this week.
“Thousands of workers have lost jobs, but their bills don’t stop,” Cooper said. “My administration is working overtime to get unemployment checks out now. We’ll keep pushing every day for more state and federal help to save our workers and their families.”
For any additional unemployment claims, Taylor says people should expect to wait two weeks before receiving their benefits.
Workers applying for benefits must complete their weekly certifications in order to receive unemployment insurance payments. The weekly certification is a series of ‘yes or no’ questions that help determine a person’s eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits each week. If a person does not complete a weekly certification, they will not receive a payment for that week.
The weekly certification must be completed through the individual’s online account at des.nc.gov.
