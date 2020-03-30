‘Thank you for a community that believes in us’: Kershaw CEO leads community prayer over intercom

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Kershaw County, in South Carolina, has been one of the most impacted counties in the Carolinas when it comes to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Sunday, March 29, the county has announced 83 positive coronavirus cases with two deaths.
The health officials say South Carolina has 774 positive coronavirus cases in 40 of the 46 counties, as of Sunday.
With the parking lot full of cars, and people inside, the CEO of KershawHealth said a prayer over the intercom for letting the patients and staff know the community is with them.
The video of the CEO saying the prayer was posted on social media.
“Lord, thank you for the community that believes in us,” the prayer starts.
You can listen to the rest right here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.