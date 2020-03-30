Summerville mother 'heartbroken’ as therapists for son with autism get laid off

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville mom is heartbroken after the therapists for her four-year-old son with Down Syndrome and autism get laid off.
“He gets physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and early intervention. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today," Rebecca Raynor said. “He’s communicating, he’s walking, and he’s building his upper core and his arms, and without those services, he’s going to fall behind. He’s come so far in the last four years."
Raynor said her son, Danny, hasn’t received services in three weeks.
He gets them through Easterseals, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities nationwide, but because of the coronavirus, home visits have had to be cancelled and those therapists have had to be laid off.
“Right now, hundreds of families and parents across South Carolina have their child who may be developmentally delayed at home," Easterseals Director of Marketing Mary Margaret Crews said. "These families know when their therapists are coming, what they’re going to be talking about, and right now, all of that’s on hold. Families are not only scared about everything going on with this pandemic, but they’re also totally off routine, and with children with special needs they need routine. They need to stick to their normal schedule.”
About 700 families are not receiving early intervention care right now in South Carolina, Crews said. She also added they are just one of many providers.
“Early intervention is services that are provided in the natural environment, so where the child spends most of their time,” Crews said. “Our early interventionists are trained to go in and work on specific goals children may need: to learn to walk, to learn to talk.”
Easterseals, along with parents like Raynor, have been asking lawmakers to get Telehealth services approved, but they said the decision has to come from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
If approved, this would allow for therapists to be paid and have video sessions with their clients with disabilities until the pandemic is over.
“Even though I watch what they do, I’m not a therapist, I’m his mom, and I would not be able to continue with their work without them here," Raynor said. ”We’ve seen him come so far with his physical, occupation, and speech, and unfortunately, he’s nonverbal, so he can’t tell us how he feels. It was a routine for him."
Raynor also talked about how far her son has come because of Easterseals’ therapists.
“April will be two years since he’s been walking, and if it wasn’t for his physical therapist Jenny, he would not be doing that right now,” Raynor said. "With speech, we would not be able to communicate with him, we do basic sign language. And without occupational therapy, he would not be able to feed himself with a spoon or finger feed. So, it’s very important that we have those services. Not only are they his therapists, they’re part of his family.”
