Summerville mother 'heartbroken’ as therapists for son with autism get laid off

“April will be two years since he’s been walking, and if it wasn’t for his physical therapist Jenny, he would not be doing that right now,” Raynor said. "With speech, we would not be able to communicate with him, we do basic sign language. And without occupational therapy, he would not be able to feed himself with a spoon or finger feed. So, it’s very important that we have those services. Not only are they his therapists, they’re part of his family.”