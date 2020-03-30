Rep. Cunningham, who tested positive for COVID-19, calls on S.C. governor to issue ‘stay at home’ order

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham (SC-01), who tested positive for COVID-19, has called on South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.
Cunningham cited legal uncertainty for municipalities and flattening the curve of COVID-19 as quickly as possible.
“Over the weekend I was in constant communication with coastal mayors who are experiencing widespread confusion about their legal authority to take critical steps to keep their residents safe. The Attorney General’s recent opinion that only the governor can issue stay-at-home orders - not local governments - has forced our local municipalities to weigh the price of keeping residents safe against the threat of costly legal action. This is a choice no city should have to make in a time of crisis, Due to the legal uncertainty of local municipalities’ authority to issue stay-at-home orders for their residents, my constituents and local leaders are confused about the accessibility of our cities and beaches. And residents of these areas are rightfully concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 in their communities. Our country is reeling from the further spread of COVID-19 and the recent trends are not encouraging. In order to provide all Lowcountry residents and municipalities with the safety and certainty they deserve, I am asking Governor McMaster to issue a statewide stay-at-home order immediately," Cunningham said.
Before getting his test results last week, Cunningham announced that he was self quarantining because a colleague in Congress recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“On March 19th, 2020, I entered self-quarantine after I received word from the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress that I had been in contact with a member of Congress who had since tested positive for COVID-19," Cunningham wrote.
The congressman says he feels “fine” aside from being able to smell or taste anything. “Today, I learned that I tested positive,” Cunningham wrote Friday. “While my symptoms have begun to improve, I will remain at home until I know it is safe to leave self-quarantine."
“As someone who has already contracted COVID-19, I know firsthand how easily it can be caught and spread. While my symptoms are mild and improving, many others aren’t as lucky. We must do everything in our power to flatten the curve to keep our frontline health care workers, first responders, and constituents safe and healthy, and be able to return to our normal way of life as quickly as we can,” Cunningham said Monday.
“I am grateful that my family remains in good health and urge South Carolinians to follow the guidance and recommendations from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat,” Cunningham wrote.
