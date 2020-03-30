Police: ‘Bad’ heroin may have led in overdose spike over the weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Heroin, possibly laced with fentanyl, may have been responsible for an unusual spike in the number of overdose cases responded to by police in Salisbury.
Between Friday and Sunday there were six overdose cases reported in Salisbury.
On Friday police responded to an overdose call involving person in a car in the Rushco parking lot on S. Jake Alexander Boulevard. That person was revived using narcan.
On Saturday police were called to an overdose at the Econo Lodge on Jake Alexander Boulevard. The person had taken heroin, marijuana, Xanax, and alcohol, according to the police report. The officer took narcan from the police car. A nurse who was on the scene administered the narcan to the person, who was revived and taken to the hospital.
Also on Saturday, police responded to overdose calls on Admiral Drive, Heilig Avenue, and the 1200 block of N. Main Street. The individuals were revived in each case.
On Sunday there was an overdose reported at the Colonial Village apartments on W. D Avenue, The person was revived by a police officer using narcan.
Salisbury Police Lt. Lee Walker says he believes that the cases may be connected and that the users had acquired heroin from the same source. Lt. Walker said that heroin was likely laced with fentanyl.
