Officials in York County work to slow spread of coronavirus

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - York County has the sixth-most COVID-19 cases in all of South Carolina.
City officials are working to keep those numbers down.
In Fort Mill, the sidewalks are bare and businesses along Main Street are closed.
One woman says her daughter is trying to keep her at home.
”My daughter wants me to stay in the house. She wants me to order groceries. She wants me to stop work," says Patty Honeycutt, who lives in a high-case number zip code.
Rock Hill shows the same story.
”You really don’t think it’s that big of a deal until it really starts coming in your community," says Kimberly Copley, who also lives in a zip code with a high number of cases.
York County has 43 coronavirus cases, the most in the WBTV viewing area.
Broken down by zip codes, Fort Mill and Rock Hill have the highest.
”Any number is too many, of course," says Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys.
”We are concerned about all cases," says Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage.
Gettys and Savage consider that Mecklenburg County’s closeness could contribute to the rise.
”Any time you are in close proximity to one of those areas with more reported cases than others it makes you concerned," says Gettys.
”Fort Mill, in particular, is sitting all but on the state line," says Savage.
Despite the reasons, they recognize the need for a strategy.
In addition to York County government’s methods, the mayors put out their own plans.
Gettys is leaning on a hands-off approach relying more on the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines.
”We continue to preach social distancing making sure we don’t have big crowds gathering. We preach how much safer it is to stay at home," says Gettys.
Savage used closures and work from home protocols.
Fort Mill City Council closed parks very early, told employees to work from home and made all city council meetings virtual.
”We are very please with the action of our staff and our community working to be responsible not just for themselves but for everyone," says Savage.
Even though the two both agree to the governor’s office, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the county are working well together...people living in these cities want more to be done.
”I think our governor should stop all things going on in South Carolina," says Honeycutt.
York County and city officials say they’ve done a lot in their communities. They are looking to the state for direction on anything else they should do.
