Non-essential cancer-related appointments postponed, here’s how physicians are deciding what can wait

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hospital systems are postponing nonessential doctor’s visits to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
WBTV asked physicians at Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute how visits are deemed essential or non-essential when it comes to life-threatening diseases like cancer.
“These patients are already facing a serious disease,” Chair of Solid Tumors and Investigative Therapeutics Dr. Edward Kim said. “Our patients are inherently immunocompromised and many times they’re on therapies that affect their immune systems.”
Contracting COVID-19 while battling cancer can be especially dangerous but some of the therapies cancer patients receive cannot wait.
Kim says those who are undergoing diagnostics or treatments that are important to beating their disease will see their doctors as usual.
“We have tried to make very, very good accommodations to make sure those patients who have essential therapies, whether their on chemotherapy or active treatment, that they’re safe in the environment and continuing to get the therapy that they need,” Kim said.
Some of those accommodations include all employees and patients wearing masks, patients will answer questionnaires about their symptoms, and soon employees will administer temperature screenings.
Patients whose visits have been deemed non-essential will see their visits postponed.
Dr. Kim says in some cases it is safer to postpone certain appointments to prevent immunocompromised patients from exposure to COVID-19.
“Let’s say they’ve been treated several years ago and they’re getting surveillance cat scans, and we normally like to do those in 3-month intervals, well actually now maybe lets delay those a month or two that’s just as well,” Kim said.
Kim says if a patient’s appointment is postponed, they can still be in touch with a physician. Many are taking calls via telehealth or through email.
Landon Hartman, 8, has brain cancer. He and his mom, Nikki Byars, have been isolating themselves at home to keep Landon as healthy as he can be.
“We had his last doctor’s appointment on March 13 and we haven’t left since,” Byars said.
This week, Landon will have to leave the safety of his home to get chemotherapy. It’s necessary, but still makes his mom nervous.
“It’s really terrifying to know that at any time we could become exposed to it and that really scares me,” Byars said.
She and Landon went to two of his appointments on Monday. She noticed extra precautions being taken to reduce the risk of exposure.
“As soon as we walked in the door at audiology, they took our temperature, they had masks on, gloves on, sanitized everywhere. There are notes all over the hospital saying anyone under 13 can’t visit, you can only have one parent with the child at a time, they’re definitely prepared,” Byars said.
