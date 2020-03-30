Nice today - but a First Alert for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you like the mild and dry conditions that allow you to spend time outside, today is the day for you! Highs today will be in the upper 70s. Some could even reach 80°. Rain chances remain low.
A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday. Rain is a good possibility any time from late morning on. It will also be cooler – about 20 degrees cooler!
Highs will only top out close to 60° tomorrow. It will be a good day to have some indoor plans in your back pocket.
The rain possibility will last into the evening before tapering off by Wednesday morning. The rest of the day on Wednesday will be our chance to dry out.
It will still be cool though. Highs stick close to 60°.
The second half of the week will bring another warm-up. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s into the weekend.
Make it a great afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
