Man wanted in Charlotte convenience store robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is being sought in a robbery that happened at a convenience store in north Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man went into a 7-Eleven on Old Concord Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and forcefully took money from the cash register upon checking out. The man ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police describe the robber as a black man around 5′6″ with a thin build and a beard. He was last seen wearing black pants and a T-shirt.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
