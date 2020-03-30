Iredell Health System tightens visitor restrictions

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell Health System is tightening up its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital and its other facilities.
The new restrictions begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30.
The health system says that it will no longer allow visitors in the emergency department, with some exceptions, as an effort to ensure safety of staff and patients.
“The decision to expand visitor restrictions is consistent with other regional healthcare organizations and comes on the heels of Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement of a statewide stay-at-home order that also goes into effect today,” the health system said in a press release.
Some of those exceptions are made for end of life situations, patients who are minors and patients requiring mobility, decision-making or communication assistance.
Those same exceptions will be made with the system-wide restrictions.
Others who wish to visit are encouraged to use phone calls and video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with patients while the restrictions are in place.
