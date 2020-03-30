Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The most famous timeout called in the history of the NCAA Tournament has been variously called the biggest mistake, the biggest choke, the most embarrassing gaffe, all because that timeout didn't actually exist. But the infamous timeout that Michigan star Chris Webber called against North Carolina in the 1993 title game, resulting in a technical foul and essentially gifting the Tar Heels the title, is just one of several key moments have come to define the NCAA Tournament. And sometimes, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to those games.