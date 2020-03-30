Health officials release data about Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials are releasing new information about the coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County.
As of March 28, 2020, officials said more than 300 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).
Officials say the following results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents.
Health officials say many people infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.
Because of this, these results are very fluid and only represent a snapshot of the true burden of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County communities.
Health officials say daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from federal and state counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview are conducted, which includes confirming county residency.
Officials say cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.
Highlights about reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:
- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two cases were youth under 20 years old.
- Younger adults make up the majority of cases for all racial/ethnic groups except non-Hispanic Blacks, for whom 41% of cases were older adults (≥ 60 years) and only 20% were in the youngest age group (20 to 39 years).
- About 1 in 5 reported cases overall were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. However, hospitalization rates among older adults (≥ 60 years) were significantly higher – 1 in 2 were hospitalized.
- One death due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.
- About 21 percent of reported cases have been released from isolation.
- Individuals released from isolation met the CDC criteria to no longer isolate: ≥72 hours passed since resolution of symptoms (e.g. fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) AND ≥7 days passed since symptoms first appeared.
- There are reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the entire county.
- The crude rate (per 100,000 residents) of reported COVID-19 cases ranges from 9.8 to 42.1 across zip codes within the County. MCPH expects these rates will fluctuate as the situation evolves.
Health officials also released table, maps, charts and graphics to provide more data about coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County.
Select Characteristics of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of March 28, 2020)
Hospitalization Rates by Age Group among COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH (as of March 28, 2020)
Distribution of COVID-19 Cases Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of March 28, 2020)
COVID-19 Cases (per 100,000 residents) Reported to MCPH by Zip Code of Patient’s Residence (as of March 28, 2020)
