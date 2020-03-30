Further restrictions on Mecklenburg County parks are possible after crowded weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders were disappointed after they saw how crowded public parks were over the weekend. They say people weren’t taking social distancing seriously enough.
Right now, the parks are open and you're encouraged to get outside and exercise.
But county leaders say if they continue to see groups not following social distancing rules, they might have to make the restrictions on parks more rigid.
It’s not clear exactly what the restrictions could be.
For now, county leaders are encouraging people to stay away from groups and listen to the order. They say stopping the virus only works if the entire community cooperates.
“The parks, there were way more people. You couldn’t social distance even if you wanted to," said Mecklenburg County Public Health director Gibbie Harris.
Freedom Park was fairly busy for a Monday afternoon. But people were maintaining social distancing rules.
The playgrounds were not roped off, but there was a park ranger there warning people not to use them. By later that afternoon, the park ranger was no longer there and dozens of people were using the equipment.
Park-goers fear that people acting like this will cause the county to close down the parks completely.
Maria Ebinger walks the trail nearly everyday.
“It’s really important health wise for my mental health to be able to do that,” Ebinger said. “To get to Freedom Park and be able to walk down a good six miles a day has saved me mentally.”
Greg Kucharski works out outside 4 to 5 times a week. He says he saw the crowds at Freedom Park over the weekend and he was concerned.
“I think they need to be a little more enforced because some people are not being responsible at this point,” he said.
County Commissioner Elaine Powell is passionate about parks staying open but the realizes the county might be forced into further restrictions.
“We have to be very thoughtful about how we go forward while the public needs to realize how serious this is," Powell said. "People need to take this seriously and follow the recommendations so we can stop the spread. And if people can do that, we can keep the parks open.”
As of right now there are no further restrictions on parks. You’re allowed to be there as long as you can keep a 6 foot distance away from people. You’re not allowed to use the playground or other facilities. The county says sports of any kind where you share equipment is not allowed.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.