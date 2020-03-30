Former hospital nurse raising money to feed healthcare workers for 30 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former hospital nurse is working hard to raise enough money to provide 100 meals a day to local frontline healthcare workers for the next month.
28-year-old Caroline Elliott is now a fertility nurse and is determined to help feed her follow healthcare workers as they put in extra hours caring for those
Elliott said she was floating the idea around last week and it just took off from there. Now her goal is to raise enough money to provide 100 meals to local frontline healthcare workers for the next 30 days.
She said all the funds “will be used to purchase meals from our local restaurants for our healthcare heroes in Charlotte.”
On Sunday night, Elliott made a call to Inizio Pizza for a couple dozen pizzas.
“We were so honored to have been able to feed the hard working staff at CMC!” said Inizio Pizza in an Instgram post. “100 pizzas to be exact 🍕.”
“Today is National Doctors Day,” Caroline wrote on the GoFundMe page today. “Now, more than ever, they need us just as much as we need them. Whether they are on the front lines, on the other end of the phone triaging symptoms, behind the scenes conducting research, or coming out of retirement to join the fight -- they are HEROES.”
The GoFundMe has attracted attention from all over the world.
As of Monday afternoon, more than $14,000 was raised. Elliott hopes to raise another $16,000.
“If you have a special place in your heart for any of our local spots, please reach out,” said Elliott, who is also making sure those restaurants and their employees are being taken care of. “All orders are also including 20% gratuity.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.