Food truck turns to drone for delivery to isolated customer

Food truck turns to drone for delivery to isolated customer
A local food truck used a drone to deliver food to an isolated customer recently. (Source: CheeseSmith Food Truck)
March 29, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 11:04 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The old proverb states necessity is the mother of invention. A local grilled cheese connoisseur took that idea to a new height after getting a craving for a local food truck.

The folks at the CheeseSmith Food Truck used a drone to deliver to one of their customers recently. According to the owners, the customer was quarantining and reached out with the idea of using the drone to get him his meal. So, they made it happen. They gave us permission to share the video from their Facebook page.

When you’re in quarantine but need that CS fix. @devonesteves CheeseSmith is taking a little break for now. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated on next available pick up days. Stay safe, sanitized, and at home 🚁 WECT News WWAY TV

Posted by CheeseSmith Food Truck on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.