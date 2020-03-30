FIRST ALERT TUESDAY: Widespread rain and much cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY with widespread rain showers and much cooler temperatures.
The bulk of the rain looks to arrive for Tuesday afternoon and evening and linger into Tuesday night.
Tuesday will start off in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees in the morning, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Rain will taper off into early Wednesday morning with the chance for some snow flurries in the higher elevations of the NC mountains.
Wednesday morning will be chilly, with 30s in the mountains, and lower 40s for the Piedmont.
Spotty rain showers will be possible on Wednesday, yet we should see some breaks of sunshine.
Wednesday will remain cool with afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Thursday morning will be chilly with lows in the 30s, with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon and highs in the upper 60s.
Pleasant weather will continue for Friday and the weekend, with highs in the lower 70s, and the chance for a stray shower.
