Doctors with Tryon Medical Partners coping during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Dr. Jennifer Womack is one of more than 90 doctors associated with Tryon Medical Partners.
It’s a medical group that is doing its part to tackle COVID-19.
It has set up two mobile testing sites for people with symptoms.
Womack comes to the site in her personal protective equipment up for the challenge.
“This is my job,” Womack said. “I went to school for a lot of years to do this and I have a lot of wonderful training and I’ve had wonderful physician mentors.”
Womack says Tryon Medical Partners has conducted about 400 COVID-19 tests and about 40 of them have come back positive.
She knows her job can be stressful but is glad she has a team of doctors she can lean on.
“I think that we help each other stay grounded,” Womack said. “And we find lots of ways to add humor to the day.”
After a stressful day, Womack has a remedy to relax and prepare for the next day.
“I like to burn some calories,” Womack said. “Do some cardio, just sweat it all out at the end of the day and then I feel better.”
March 20 is recognized as National Doctor’s Day.
Womack didn’t know that because she is busy on the front-lines fighting COVID-19.
She hears the news of first-responders and others in the health care profession losing their lives to Coronavirus. She stays focused but that fact does weigh on her.
“It’s a little unsettling,” the doctor said. “But this is our job so we are going to do it.”
Womack has a message for people to stay healthy. Tryon Medical Partners is open for people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The doctor says if you need them to make an appointment.
“Follow up with your regular appointments as scheduled,” Womack said. “Even if you are not feeling ill, because keeping you healthy is absolutely critical.”
The doctor believes if people with existing illnesses stay healthy then it will free up hospital beds for those who are battling COVID-19.
