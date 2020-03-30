Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden closing indefinitely, staff reduced to 9 due to COVID-19 crisis

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019, is closing to the general public indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.
Officials say the garden reduced its staff of 52 down to nine people. These nine people are described as required for minimal maintenance and to keep in place nominal operations.
“Over the last several weeks, Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden has experienced financial difficulties due to responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have explored many options, but unfortunately, to ensure the Garden remains a viable community asset that continues to instill a love of nature and its beauty in the future, we have made the painful decision to reduce our workforce,” said Executive Director Patrick Larkin. “We hope to reopen again in the when the situation turns around. Our leadership and Board of Directors is working on a way forward with the rapidly changing circumstances.”
The garden had been making plans to open its popular Chinese Lantern Festival at the end of August, but officials say it now appears it will have to be delayed.
Garden officials said that production of the show takes about six months, so it is working with the show’s producer to set a new date. Those who have purchased tickets can reschedule those tickets after a new date is set.
