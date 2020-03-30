Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden closing indefinitely, staff reduced to 9 due to COVID-19 crisis

“Over the last several weeks, Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden has experienced financial difficulties due to responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have explored many options, but unfortunately, to ensure the Garden remains a viable community asset that continues to instill a love of nature and its beauty in the future, we have made the painful decision to reduce our workforce,” said Executive Director Patrick Larkin. “We hope to reopen again in the when the situation turns around. Our leadership and Board of Directors is working on a way forward with the rapidly changing circumstances.”