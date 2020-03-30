Charlotte Latin School students working to make thousands more medical face shields

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Latin School students have raised more than $83 thousand dollars to 3D print face shields for medical workers across our area.
The shields can be worn on top of N-95 masks to make them last longer.
Students teamed up with teachers from Charlotte Latin and UNC-Charlotte to form what they call the “Charlotte MEDI," standing for Medical Emergency Device Innovation.
Their goal is to deliver more than 15,000 of these shields per week and help people in other states do the same.
Charlotte Latin School Fab Lab director Tom Dubick says this all started when his student 11th grader Katie Chai asked if they could help with the medical equipment shortage.
“I have a big connection to the mission statement of helping doctors because my parents are both doctors,” Chai said.
They never imagined they would raise more than $80,000 in a little more than one week.
“I didn’t expect it to gain so much traction but it’s kind of eye-opening that people wanted to help and how much people are willing to give," 11th grader Will Knight said.
Knight spent his spring break 3-D printing in his room.
A group of volunteers did the same using their own printers and those donated from Charlotte Latin and UNC-Charlotte.
As of Sunday, they donated about 600 shields.
Starting Monday, they’re moving on to injection molding which is speeding up production.
“We will manufacture 1,000 masks and we expect this will continue to grow to 2,000 a day by the end of the week,” Dubick said.
The group is also sharing their files online so people in other states can do it too.
They’re on a life-saving mission, and they need your help.
“We really can’t get enough people helping with this," Knight said. "The more people helping the faster they’re gonna go out to the medical workers who need them.”
This group is also working with manufacturing companies Texlon Plastics Corp and Caro-Poly to mass-produce these shields.
They are always looking for more volunteers. Click here to get involved.
