Charlotte Councilman warns people that parks, greenways could be shut down if social distancing guidelines aren’t followed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari pleaded to residents to do a better job with social distancing, or else some privileges could be taken away.
Despite a stay-at-home order that was issued in Mecklenburg County, WBTV saw people filling up the parks and greenways this past weekend, and crowding local stores, especially home improvement stores.
As of Monday, March 30, more than 380 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mecklenburg County, with one death.
Bokhari posted a video on his Facebook page.
In it, he says that if people continue to disregard the social distancing guidelines that parks and greenways could be closed by the county.
Bokhari posted the video while walking outside on a lunch break.
“It’s OK to go outside, that’s fine. What is not fine is what happened this weekend, every one going out, mobbing the parks, greenways, not following social distancing,” Bokhari said. “I say this because it’s not only the lives that are at risk, or the extension of the time we are going to have to be away inside our walls and small businesses suffering, it’s also the next step being the county is probably going to shut down the greenways and parks and not allow people to be there.”
