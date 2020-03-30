Charleston County deputies searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Faith Emani White disappeared from the 8500 block of N. Highway 17 in McClellanville, Capt. Roger Antonio said. White was last seen on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a black top and a black jeans. Is is 5-foot-7, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say they do not suspect foul play in her disappearance.
Anyone with information on her is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700, or theConsolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 after hours.
