2 charged for murder in hit-and-run death of woman in Gaston County

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are charged with murder after striking and killing a female with a car and then taking off Monday afternoon in Gaston County.
Gaston County Police responded to the scene on Church Street in Cramerton just before 2 p.m. A female was found dead near a driveway. That woman has not been identified.
Police say that initial reports show that the female was struck in a hit-and-run incident, and highway patrol initially responded, along with Cramerton Police and Gaston County Police.
After investigating further, police say the homicide happened during the commission of a felony motor vehicle theft.
Gaston County Police identified and located the suspects believed to be involved in the homicide, along with two vehicles that were involved.
Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Ashley Nicole Martin and 38-year-old Tabatha Lee Dingess with first-degree murder. They are in custody at the Gaston County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. B. Dalton at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
