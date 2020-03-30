In cases where counties have both a local and state “Stay at Home” order, the more restrictive order applies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Stay at Home order is set to go into effect at 5:00 pm on Monday. Several counties like Gaston, Mecklenburg, and Cabarrus already had stay at home order, others, such as Iredell and Rowan, did not. Now all 100 counties are under this order.
The Governor’s order is comprehensive, touching on things like going to parks to exercise and which businesses may remain open. Over the weekend and today many local parks were busy. Some people practiced social distancing, others did not.
Robin Elliston walks several miles each day but keeps her distance from others in the park.
“I think it’s a good thing to have the restrictions," Elliston said. "That’s the only way to keep it contained.”
The True Value Hardware store in Salisbury will remain open, defined as essential by the Governor’s order. Even so, guidelines must be in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“We’ve put tape on the floor to keep people six feet apart, put a shield up in front of our cashier, limit number of people in store limit to 2-5 people, those sort of things we’re taking precautions on," said manager Gary Ingram.
In places where there is a local stay at home order in place, the Governor’s order still applies, in fact, it says “To the extent that a local order contains more restrictive requirements, the more restrictive local Order must be followed.”
