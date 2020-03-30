BLOG: You’re not sneezing because of that nasty yellow stuff all over your car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most of the talk over the past few weeks has been about COVID-19. And with good reason, it’s serious stuff affecting thousands of Americans across the nation and people around the globe.
Closer to home, a nice diversion has been the warm weather, which has prompted many shelter-in-place shut-ins to venture out in an effort to break cabin fever. Problem is, once outdoors, you’re surrounded by sunshine - great - and of course, sky-high pollen counts - not so great.
It's nothing to sneeze at, millions of us suffer from seasonal allergies.
But chances are you're blaming the wrong stuff.
That thick film of yellow all over your car is not what’s clogging your airways, making your nose run or causing your eyes to itch. But the mustard-colored pine pollen you see coating darn-near everything today is a marker that other pollens are present and having a big impact.
We’re in the heart of Spring pollen season around the Carolina Piedmont; a tried and true classic time for Mother Nature to burst anew. It’s a beautiful time. Warm days, when the grass greens up, flowers bloom and tree buds pop with color.
But is also the time when most allergy-sufferers go into overdrive.
That yellow stuff on the car - and everywhere else - is heavy. That’s why it quickly falls to the ground and coats everything. Most people don’t ingest it and most allergists don’t even test for pine allergies anymore.
It’s the stuff you can’t see that’s likely making life rough right now. Tiny, microscopic elm, juniper and especially oak pollens. They circulate much more easily and are filling the air around us, sending many to the doctor’s office in discomfort.
And the wet, warmer-than-average Winter didn't help. Those conditions have helped promote chart-busting mold levels and given a jump start to the early pollen season.
At least in the short-term Tuesday's rain will bring some relief. It'll wash a lot of the pollen out of the air, but the break may be very temporary. The forecast calls for rising levels again by midweek.
So what can you do to get a little relief or at least cut back on the congestion?
Close the windows! If possible, run the air-conditioner and make sure the filters in your home and car are clean.
Shower! By doing so, you’ll wash the pollens off your body and out of your hair.
Wash your clothes - for the same reasons as above.
Lastly, most allergists recommend over-the-counter medication such as anti-histamines, allergy yes drops and nasal sprays.
Good luck and Gesundheit!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
