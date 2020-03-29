3 shot in two east Charlotte locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot Saturday night in two different east Charlotte scenes.
All three were taken to Atrium Health-Main with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.
MEDIC says the shootings are connected.
Emergency personnel said one person was found shot on East Independence Boulevard. Two others were located with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Hunting Ridge Lane.
Police haven’t said if any arrests were made.
No other information was provided.
