People are crowding lakes and parks, even with stay-at-home order, Mecklenburg County health director says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris chastised residents for not taking the county’s stay-at-home order seriously.
As the weather crept into the 80s on Saturday, local parks and lakes were crowded, parking lots full.
“Yesterday our parks were packed with people,” Harris said during a Sunday press conference. “Social distancing was not even an option. Sand bars on the lakes were crowded. These are presenting situations where we will see individuals exposed in ways that are against our stay-at-home order.”
“You couldn’t social distance even if you wanted to.”
Harris also announced the first Mecklenburg County coronavirus-related death, a 60-year-old with underlying health conditions. The county has reported 315 positive COVID-19 cases. Twenty percent of new cases are requiring hospitalization, she said.
“I want to reinforce the need for everyone in Mecklenburg County to take our stay-at-home order seriously. We are seeing evidence that some aren’t, both businesses and individuals... We were hoping to see better compliance with the stay at home order than we have seen.”
Harris said county officials haven’t yet had conversations about whether to close parks, but that she was hoping to see better compliance with the order and that “I would imagine those are conversations we’ll be having over the next week.”
Harris said multiple times throughout the press conference that people should be cautious any time they go out.
“People need to pay attention to the fact that COVID-19 is in our community, we do have community spread and you do need to assume that you’ll be exposed if you’re out and about in our community," she said.
