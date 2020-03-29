One new virus-related death in S.C. brings total to 16

"Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” DHEC physician Dr. Jonathan Knoche said in a press release. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”