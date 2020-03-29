One new virus-related death in S.C. brings total to 16

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina announced one new death from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 16.
The patient was an elderly person from Horry County, who had underlying health conditions.
South Carolina now has 774 coronavirus cases in 40 counties, an additional 113 cases from Saturday.
"Today’s announcement is a solemn reminder of how serious this disease is. It has challenged us as individuals and as a state and it has taken the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” DHEC physician Dr. Jonathan Knoche said in a press release. “We’re all in this together, and it is incumbent upon all of us to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you can, we encourage you to please stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
For the WBTV viewing area, cases break down like this:
York County: 36 cases
Lancaster County: 13 Cases
Chesterfield County: 4 Cases
Chester County: 2 Cases
The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of the reagents, or chemicals, needed for laboratories to perform the testing. There is currently a shortage of these reagents nationwide, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results.
