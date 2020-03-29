NHRA event at zMAX Dragway rescheduled to September

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The NHRA and zMAX Dragway have announced the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, originally scheduled for April 24-26, will be postponed until Sept. 18-20. The move comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of the NHRA’s revised 2020 season schedule. Due to this schedule change, the Sept. 25-27 NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals has been canceled for 2020.
"The NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is a world-class celebration of all that is great about drag racing," said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. "But in these unprecedented times, we feel it is in the best interest for the health of our fans, vendors, competitors and staff members to postpone the race, so that we as an industry can enjoy it to its highest extent.
"While the revised schedule only allows for one of our national NHRA events this year, this just makes our team hungrier to produce our biggest race ever when we go four-wide in September. America's going to come back strong from this and we'll be ready to lead the way at zMAX Dragway."
April 24-26 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals ticketholders on file may use their tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price (minus service charges). The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, Top Eliminator hospitality, Bruton's Suite, etc. The 120-percent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NHRA-sanctioned national event at zMAX Dragway, subject to availability.
Sept. 25-27 NTK NHRA Carolina Nationals ticketholders may choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price (minus service charges). The event credit can be applied toward admissions including grandstand seating, suite tickets, camping and fan hospitality. The 120-percent event credit can be used during the rescheduled NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Sept. 18-20, 2020, or for any 2021 NHRA event at zMAX Dragway, subject to availability. Service fees are not included in event credits or refunds.
Fans are asked to start the exchange process by completing a request form at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.
