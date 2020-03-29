Mecklenburg County reports first COVID-19 death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials announced the first coronavirus-related death in Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the individual was a 60-year-old Mecklenburg County resident with an underlying health condition.
Harris said the person was hospitalized at the time of the death.
Health officials aren’t releasing any demographics or information about the patient.
“Our sympathy and thoughts go out to this individual’s family,” Harris said. “This first death of a Mecklenburg County resident due to COVID-19 emphasizes the importance to stay at home and away from others to stop the spread of this virus.”
Harris said it appears the individual was part of the community-spread virus in Mecklenburg County.
As of Sunday afternoon, there are 1,040 people who tested positive for coronavirus in North Carolina, and six deaths. There are 315 people in Mecklenburg County who tested positive for the virus.
A coronavirus-related death was announced in Buncombe County on Sunday.
Harris said the county will start again releasing zip code information and mapping, but it won’t be updated each day.
The county stopped disclosing that information last week.
“We will be using the map to inform people,” Harris said. “People need to pay attention to the fact that COVID-19 is in our community, we do have community spread and you do need to assume that you’ll be exposed if you’re out and about in our community.”
Mecklenburg County has been under a local “stay at home” order since Thursday, March 26.
“I want to reinforce to people to take our ‘state at home’ order seriously,” Harris said. “We are seeing evidence that people aren’t, both businesses and Individuals. I know there are people who are doing social distancing, and I want to thank them sincerely.”
Health officials are hoping people maintain social distancing and that they follow the orders.
The county offers steps that will slow the spread of COVID-19: include:
- Comply with the Mecklenburg County Stay at Home Order
- Follow proper physical/social distancing protocols by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds For additional questions about the Stay at Home Order, residents can call 704-353-1926 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. The best resources for accurate, updated information for our community is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov/COVID-19, and the City of Charlotte’s website, charlottenc.gov/covid19, in addition to the CDC’s COVID-19 website, cdc.gov/coronavirus and State Division of Public Health’s website. *Charlotte-Mecklenburg Office of Emergency Management has activated the Joint Information Center in support of the Emergency Operations Center
