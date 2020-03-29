Man dies after stabbing in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte.
Police say a man was stabbed around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Mont Carmel Lane.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that it was a domestic incident and the suspect and victim knew each other.
Police have not released the victim’s name, nor have they said if an arrest was made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, refer to the report: 20200328-2022-00.
