Last really warm day! First Alert on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday’s high was 87 degrees.
Today will be close – but not quite as hot. Highs will range in the mid 80s, even though a cold front will be on the move. You may see a stray shower, but the breeze may be even more noticeable that that, with this front. It won’t be terribly strong but perhaps 10-20 mph at times.
Monday will be a little cooler as highs stay in the mid 70s. Another system will move by to our south on Tuesday. That will bring the best rain chance of the week and our next First Alert. We will likely start out dry before rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are a possibility. Highs will be a little cooler as we only make it to the low 60s. The rain will last into the night and taper off on Wednesday morning. For many of you, the rain will move out before you even have breakfast. The rest of the day will be in the low 60s.
Thursday and Friday look nice. Highs will be in the upper 60s or close to 70 degrees.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.