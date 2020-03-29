Last really warm day! First Alert on Tuesday

Monday will be a little cooler as highs stay in the mid 70s. Another system will move by to our south on Tuesday. That will bring the best rain chance of the week and our next First Alert. We will likely start out dry before rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are a possibility. Highs will be a little cooler as we only make it to the low 60s. The rain will last into the night and taper off on Wednesday morning. For many of you, the rain will move out before you even have breakfast. The rest of the day will be in the low 60s.