Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department seeks donations of wipes, sanitation items

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department is making a plea to the community.
The department needs help getting some wipes and sanitizer for its members after providing aid to the community,
The Idlewild Fire Department posted on social media that those sanitation items are needed to keep members safe to continue providing the needed services to the community.
“We are asking if you can donate wipes or hand sanitizers to the department,” the department posted. “We would greatly appreciate it.”
If you are willing the donate, send the supplies to 10241 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC, 10241.
