Deputies investigate homicide after man found fatally shot on side of Lancaster County road

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Lancaster County, deputies say.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies say they found the body of a man beside a gravel road off Potter Road near Kirk Air Base.
Officers say the man appeared to have died from gunfire.
A car was not at the scene. Deputies secured the scene and criminal and crime scene investigators responded.
Deputies say a motorist reported a car partially blocking the southbound lane of Kershaw-Camden Highway, just south of Andrew Jackson Schools.
The car did not belong to the man, but it was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.
Deputies did not identify the man who was fatally shot.
“We have lots of personnel out working this case,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have developed a good bit of valuable information in the short time since the discovery of the body, and we are optimistic this information will lead us to the person or persons who are responsible.
“To protect the integrity of this investigation I cannot comment on the evidence we have gathered to this point. I encourage anyone who saw or heard anything which might be relevant to this case to contact us. Sheriff’s office personnel met with the man’s family this afternoon, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this unimaginable time of shock and grief.”
Anyone with information is told to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
