Concord residents asked to help identify housing and community needs

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: Public participation is central to the development of the City of Concord’s Consolidated Plan. We are working collaboratively with the Cabarrus/Iredell/Rowan HOME Consortium to help identify affordable housing, homeless and community improvement needs over the next five years.
CONCORD – The City of Concord and the Cabarrus/Iredell/Rowan HOME Consortium are in the process of developing a Five-Year Consolidated Plan to describe community needs and priorities for the community’s low and moderate-income population. Concord residents are invited to provide input and feedback on the most important needs.
The Consolidated Housing and Community Development Plan is required by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The plan establishes the goals for the next five-year period and outlines the specific community development activities that the City of Concord and Consortium members will undertake to address affordable housing development, infrastructure improvements, fair housing, environmental protection, enhancement of civic design, and economic growth initiatives that will principally benefit low‐ and moderate‐income persons.
We want to hear from you
As part of the planning process, the City is conducting a needs assessment survey to identify needs in the community. Residents are invited to provide input by completing the brief survey. Your responses to this survey are vital to determining the strategies and priorities of how these funds are invested in your community. The information gained from this survey will assist in establishing a unified vision for community development activities and evaluates community needs according to Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) national objectives. Typically, public meeting would be part of this process but will not be this year in light of COVID-19 precautions.
The survey is available at the following link: publicinput.com/G773
The survey will be open from March 27 to April 17. We estimate the survey to take 10 to 15 minutes. Your participation in the development of the Consolidated Action Plan process will help ensure that the housing needs of Concord’s citizens are addressed.
For more information, please contact Pepper Bego at begop@concordnc.gov or 704-920-5133.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.