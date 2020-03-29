Concord residents asked to help identify housing and community needs

As part of the planning process, the City is conducting a needs assessment survey to identify needs in the community. Residents are invited to provide input by completing the brief survey. Your responses to this survey are vital to determining the strategies and priorities of how these funds are invested in your community. The information gained from this survey will assist in establishing a unified vision for community development activities and evaluates community needs according to Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) national objectives. Typically, public meeting would be part of this process but will not be this year in light of COVID-19 precautions.