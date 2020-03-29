Catawba College begins online college courses in April for high school students now at home

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College is promoting a new “Catawba Cares” program for potential students and their families who are now facing uncertain economic times.
In April, the College will begin a new online program that will offer the opportunity to take one of five college-level courses at no cost to thefollowing:
• All high school seniors who have been admitted to Catawba for Fall 2020.
• All high school juniors and seniors in Rowan, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson,Iredell, or Stanly counties.
• All college students in Rowan, Cabarrus, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, or
Stanly counties who attended another four-year college or university out of state and had an interest in attending Catawba College the last two years.
Each four-week class will earn the student three semester hours and is valued at more than $2,400. The classes are being offered April 8-May 5, ending before students return to high school on May 15.
“This is an option for high school students who are looking for something to do while schools are closed this spring,” said Jared Tice, Senior Vice
President
