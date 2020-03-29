Arrest made after 2 women, 1 man found dead in vehicle in Harnett County

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they have made an arrest after three people were found deceased inside a vehicle parked behind a home in Bunnlevel early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the home at 242 Nutgrass Road around 7:30 a.m.
The victims were identified as 27-year-old Brittany Shaw of Spring Lake; 31-year-old Laketa Vinston of Bunnlevel and 44-year-old Ervin Bass of Bunnlevel.
According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates the three died as a result of a drug overdose.
Saturday night, deputies announced they had an arrest in the case.
Gerrard Lasalle McLean, aka “pimp,” of Bunnlevel was charged with three felony counts of death by distribution in the deaths of Shaw, Vinston and Bass, Harnett County deputies said in a news release.
McLean, 33, is being held in Harnett County Detention Center under $1 million secured bond. His first court appearance is planned for Monday.
An autopsy will be performed on each victim.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.