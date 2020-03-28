Warm with a few showers for Sunday, FIRST ALERT issued for late Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Sunday, bringing the chance for a few rain showers.
Sunday will remain warm with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
High temperatures will be in the 70s for Monday with 60s for midweek.
A FIRST ALERT is in effect for late Tuesday into early Wednesday with the chance for more widespread rain and a few storms.
Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.
A cold front will move across the region on Sunday bringing the chance for some isolated rain showers for the afternoon.
The record high temperature for Sunday, March 29 is 89 degrees which was set in 1907.
Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
A FIRST ALERT has been issued for late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a better chance for widespread rain and a few thunderstorms.
At this point, rainfall looks to average 0.50 to 1.00 inches or more.
Drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday of next week.
High temperatures look to range from 65 to 70 degrees from Tuesday through Friday.
Next weekend looks to feature high temperatures in the 60s with the chance for a few rain showers.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
