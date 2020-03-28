Warm through the weekend... First Alert for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you liked Friday’s warm temperatures, you will likely enjoy the whole weekend! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The old record is 90 degrees so we won’t be that far away. We should remain dry too. Sunday will feature a cold front. Highs will still be in the mid 80s but there’s a small chance of a few showers popping up.
The new week will bring cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Monday before another cold front moves through on Tuesday. We only top out in the mid 60s that day. Rain and even a few thunderstorms are likely for the second half of Tuesday. That’s why a First Alert has been issued. The rain chance lasts into the night before showers taper off Wednesday morning.
Behind the front, for the rest of the week, temperatures will remain in the mid 60s by day and the low to mid 40s by night.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
