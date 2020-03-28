UNCC worker tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An evening contract worker at UNC Charlotte has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school announced Saturday.
The worker was assigned to UNC Charlotte Center City, and classes were online during the time of possible exposure.
The person is in isolation and receiving medical care. Employees who may have been in contact with the worker will receive communication from the university with additional information.
The school says the the threat to staff is low.
