UNCC worker tests positive for COVID-19

UNCC worker tests positive for COVID-19
(Source: housing.uncc.edu/UNC Charlotte)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 28, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated March 28 at 2:22 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An evening contract worker at UNC Charlotte has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school announced Saturday.

The worker was assigned to UNC Charlotte Center City, and classes were online during the time of possible exposure.

The person is in isolation and receiving medical care. Employees who may have been in contact with the worker will receive communication from the university with additional information.

The school says the the threat to staff is low.

Earlier, the school reported a student tested positive the disease after returning from abroad.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.