UNC Charlotte faculty creating 3D masks for health care workers during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Faculty members from UNC Charlotte are using their knowledge, talents and resources to create 3D printed disposable face masks used by health care workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
University officials say this shield extends the life cycle of a mask that otherwise is a one-time-use item, addressing the industry shortage of masks.
To date, officials say the faculty group has produced 250 shields for local frontline health care professionals and are sharing what they’ve learned with researchers across the country as they prepare for patient numbers in their states to climb.
Through a partnership with Tom Dubick, an engineering teacher at Charlotte Latin School, participating UNC Charlotte faculty are embracing the #MillionMaskChallenge campaign, which has raised more than $66,000 to cover the cost of materials.
The faculty members hope to send out “packages” of 3-D print files for students to complete on their home machines.
The group hopes to increase production output by creating a system of volunteer opportunities in design, production and delivery.
