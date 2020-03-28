Two new virus-related deaths in S.C. brings total to 15

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina announced two new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 15.
Both patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. One lived in Richland County, the other resided in Horry County.
South Carolina now has 660 coronavirus cases in 40 counties, an additional 121 cases from Friday. The state has 15 virus-related deaths.
This comes a day after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order calling for a mandatory quarantine for those coming into the state from areas in the country deemed “hot spots” for the novel coronavirus.
McMaster said that mandatory self-quarantine for those coming into the state from the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans would be for 14 days. Those who disobey could face a criminal penalty, according to the governor.
A link to the executive order can be found here.
The governor made the announcement during a press conference with public health officials, in addition to senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
Graham took the stand to announce the signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Graham says $150 billion was set aside for states, municipalities, and counties to replenish money spent on fighting the virus.
Scott also mentioned the CARES Act touching on the small businesses’ benefit. Scott says $350 million is set aside to help small businesses who keep their employees.
“The goal is to secure the relationship between employers and employees. The best and most effective way for us to stymie the utilization of the unemployment system is to give incentive to employers to maintain the healthy relationship for employees,” Scott said.
For the WBTV viewing area, those cases break down like this:
York County: 31 cases
Lancaster County: 9 Cases
Chesterfield County: 4 Cases
Chester County: 2 Cases
The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of the reagents, or chemicals, needed for laboratories to perform the testing. There is currently a shortage of these reagents nationwide, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results.
