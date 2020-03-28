South Carolina National Guard delivers personal protective equipment for coronavirus protection

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - The South Carolina National Guard has begun delivering personal protective equipment and other supplies to help fight the novel coronavirus.
The agency posted a video to its Twitter account Saturday, showing soldiers loading and unloading pallets of supplies that will be delivered to the 46 counties in South Carolina, in support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As of Friday, DHEC had reported 539 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths from the disease.
