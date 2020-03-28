School system in ‘desperate’ need of new bags for food deliveries

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools School Nutrition Services is currently serving over 25,000 breakfast and lunch meals per day under the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program to the children of Rowan County in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
The system is in desperate need of donations of new plastic, standard shopping bags to pack the meals and distribute them to children. Organizers are requesting that the bags be of around 10x14 in size, but will accept bags of any size and quantity donated at this time.
Any organization or business able to drop off these bags locally is asked to take them to: Koontz Elementary School Cafeteria 685 East Ritchie Road Salisbury, NC 28146. Operating Hours: 6:00AM-2:00PM
Please drive around back to the dumpsters and ring the doorbell at the kitchen for service.
If your organization or business is able to purchase bags and have them shipped to us, please use the following address: Rowan-Salisbury Schools Attn: Meredith Honeycutt 1000 North Long Street Salisbury, NC 28144
Please direct any questions to Meredith Honeycutt at 704-630-6047 or by email at meredith.honeycutt@rss.k12.nc.us.
